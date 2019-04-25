× A milder day ahead; heavier rain to end the day!

Spotty showers around this morning, but plenty of dry territory too! Out-the-door appears decent with milder air, along with some patchy fog. Light jacket to start but you will need the umbrella sometime this afternoon and evening. Steady rain and a few storms will increase in coverage through the afternoon and evening. Our temperatures today will be fairly seasonal with highs in the middle 60’s. If you have outdoor plans tonight, rain could impact or cancel those plans…i.e. games and practices!

Steady rain will continue through the overnight, while winds increase from the northwest! Easily an inch of rain could fall in downtown before 7:00am Friday morning. The severe threat looks low with lightning and a few wind gusts.

Skies will clear by Friday afternoon on breezy northwest winds. This will bring a slight pullback in our temperatures but at least we will dry out for the day.

Additional rain is back by Saturday afternoon, only to dry back out on Sunday! No doubt, the pattern is active with a series of disturbances that should take us well into next week, as we end the month of April.