× UPDATE: Amber Alert for 17-year-old girl missing from New Albany canceled

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Police canceled a statewide Amber Alert for a teen girl missing from New Albany.

The Amber Alert for the 17-year-old girl was canceled less than an hour after it was issued.

Police initially said they believed she was in extreme danger. We reached out to the New Albany police chief’s office to see if she was found safe. We will update this story when we have that information.

We removed her name and picture from this story since she is a minor.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411.