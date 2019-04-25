Batesville man was passed out in his truck on railroad tracks when train struck him, police say

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A Batesville man is lucky to be alive after his truck was struck by a train in Ripley County on Monday.

Indiana State Police arrested Eugene Gunter, 64, after his truck was stopped on the railroad tracks near the intersection of County Road 600 East near County Road 1350 North.

Officers determined Gunter was passed out in his vehicle on the tracks, but they are unsure how long he had been there. The train was traveling at a reduced speed but was unable to slow down completely before striking the truck.

After their preliminary investigation, officers arrested Gunter for DUI.