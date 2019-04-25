× Brush up on Indiana’s gun laws, safety tips before NRA convention

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is encouraging residents and those attending the NRA convention to brush up on Indiana’s gun carry laws ahead of the event.

Indiana gun laws:

Individuals must have an Indiana license to carry a handgun in public. The application process can be started on the Indiana State Police website.

Owners of private property have the right to determine whether firearms are permitted on that property.

The law does not distinguish between the open carry and concealed carry of firearms.

No license is required to carry a rifle or shotgun in public.

IMPD also offered these gun safety tips:

Do not leave a firearm in an unoccupied vehicle. Store your firearms in a locked cabinet, safe, gun vault, or storage case when not in use, ensuring they are in a location inaccessible by children and cannot be handled by anyone without your permission. If you are carrying a firearm, secure it in a holster that covers the trigger and trigger guard.

Always keep the firearm’s muzzle pointed in a safe direction. A “safe direction” means the gun is pointed so that even if an accidental discharge occurred, it would not result in injury.

Firearms should be unloaded when not in use. Whenever you pick up a gun, such as when removing it from or returning it to storage, remember to point it in a safe direction and make sure it is unloaded. It is also recommended to use a gun lock when the firearm is not in use. This should not be a substitute for secure storage.

With President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence scheduled to attend the convention, several road closures are expected. Click here to see how traffic will be affected in the city.