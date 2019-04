× Colts trade first round draft pick for two second rounders

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts traded the 26th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft to Washington.

They will get the Redskins second round pick this year (46th overall) and their second round pick next year.

Colts have traded pick to Washington. — Chris Hagan (@ChrisHaganIndy) April 26, 2019