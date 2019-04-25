× Firearms could soon be legally carried at Indiana churches with schools on property

INDIANAPOLIS – Lately we’ve seen it happen far too often – worshipers killed in deadly shootings – at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, a mosque in New Zealand, and churches in Texas and South Carolina.

For some, it’s turned into a debate over how to protect our churches.

Should anyone be allowed to bring a gun to church to protect themselves?

What if that church also has a school or daycare on property? It’s a debate that just played out at the Statehouse, and now there’s legislation on Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk that- if signed into law- could leave many churches with a big decision of their own. And this week, as the NRA comes here to Indianapolis, we’re sitting down with people on both sides of the debate. “There’s no evidence to suggest that civilians carrying guns inside churches is a sound public safety practice,” said Rachel Guglielmo with Moms Demand Action. “I know several people who have gone to worship who had no idea they were committing a felony,” said church operations director Ron Davault, who has pushed for the change in state law. “To me it’s concerning because it makes any house of worship that happens to have a school an incredibly soft target, it leaves you pretty vulnerable.” At the moment, it is a felony in Indiana to carry a gun to church if that church also has a school or daycare on property. But at the Statehouse, there’s been an ongoing effort to change that. “The churches talking to me about it are anxious. They would have liked to have had it last year,” said State Sen. Jack Sandlin, R-Indianapolis, who authored the initial legislation. “I recently had a meeting with a number of pastors. When I brought this subject up there were some pastors that looked at me and were startled and said ‘that’s against the law?’ and I said yes it is currently. They didn’t know that and they know they have members that were armed coming to church.” Sandlin’s legislation was wrapped into another bill that just passed the House and Senate in the final days of this year’s session. The legislation is now headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk for final approval, and if signed into law, would take effect in July.

Specifically, the bill: