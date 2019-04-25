Here are the road closures drivers can expect during Trump’s visit Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Drivers should expect closures and delays in Indianapolis when President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence make their appearance at the NRA Convention on Friday.

The most likely delays will be between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. when eastbound I-70 will be closed between I-465 and downtown. Eastbound I-70 will be diverted to I-465 north and south.

Delays are also expected between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. when westbound I-70 will be closed near downtown. Westbound I-70 will be diverted to I-65 north and south.

Access to the Indianapolis International Airport will remain uninterrupted, but access to westbound I-70 should be made via I-465 to I-70 westbound to the airport terminal.

Downtown closures

Police say to expect possible delays and closures throughout the downtown area until 6:30 p.m.

Starting at 5 a.m., South Street from Capitol Avenue to Missouri Street will be closed until President Trump departs, according to our news-gathering partners at the IndyStar. Capitol Avenue traffic will be diverted at South Street to turn left, and Meridian Street can be used to travel south.

Missouri Street from I-70 to South Street, and McCarty Street from Capitol Avenue to Missouri Street, will be closed when President Trump arrives at the airport until he leaves Lucas Oil Stadium.

Drivers can follow IMPD’s Twitter account throughout the day for up-to-date traffic and safety information.