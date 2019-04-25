I-65 construction project days away from changing drivers’ commutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - INDOT crews begin a large construction project on I-65 northbound Friday. Two lanes of I-65 northbound from Southport Road to I-465 will close at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen at 6 a.m. Monday. One lane will remain open at all times.

The second segment from I-465 to the south split on I-65 northbound will close from 9 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday. There will not be any lanes open on this segment.

INDOT said the off ramp from I-65 northbound to Southport Road will stay open but the on ram from Southport Road to I-65 northbound will close.

"If you don't have to go this way, just stay at home," INDOT Spokesperson Mallory Duncan said. "We have the NRA convention here, we have the president coming this weekend, so these roads are going to be pretty jammed. If you don't have to travel, don't travel. Just stay at home."

Duncan said this project is meant to fix problems caused by winter weather.

"We've had a lot of interesting winters in the past couple of years so a lot of freeze, thaw cycles," Duncan said. "So, our Marion County interstates have really taken a beating. "