× Indians unveil new Circle City uniforms

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Indians will wear a new alternate jersey on Thirsty Thursdays at Victory Field in 2019.

Dubbed the Circle City uniforms, the blue, white, and red design mimics the Indianapolis city flag, honoring the team’s hometown.

“Indianapolis has been home to the Indians for more than 100 years, and it is a great way to recognize our hometown with a uniform set designed in its honor,” said Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski. “We’re celebrating our city and community with a clean and sharp traditional baseball look that pays homage to our most recognizable nickname. Every time we take the field in our new Circle City uniforms, our pride in our city will be on display.”

The first chance for fans to see the uniforms in action will come Thursday, May 2 against Louisville.