Move over April—meet Makena the giraffe, the newest baby at Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Move over April the giraffe. There’s a new calf in town. In February, the Indianapolis Zoo welcomed their newest baby Makena.

The bundle of joy entered the world weighing over 130 pounds, and she now stands at about six feet tall.

“She’s super curious and adventurous. You can see she loves to run around the yard,” said Carla Knapp of the Indianapolis Zoo .

Zookeepers say the newcomer has been exploring her home while captivating guests since her birth.

“It’s already really great to see how many people are engaging with our giraffe herd, because that’s how people want to learn about them,” Knapp explained.

In 2016, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature added giraffes to the list of vulnerable species. That’s why zoo officials want people to come learn and meet their herd, up close and personal.

“You can see a lot of natural behaviors here that are really cool if you never get the chance to go to Africa,” said Indianapolis Zoo Planes Zookeeper Krista O’Hare.

Makena has a bit more growing to do. “You can see the females are about 14 feet tall,” O’Hare added.

Fully grown, Makena will weigh between 1,400 and 1,700 pounds.