New specialty indoor plant shop opens in Westfield

Posted 8:29 AM, April 25, 2019, by

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Whether you're looking for green gifts or just want some inspiration to freshen up your home for the warmer temperatures, you can find it all at a new specialty indoor plant shop. Sherman went to Root 31 to check it out.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.