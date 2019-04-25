On again, off again rainy weather pattern takes hold to end April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WET WEATHER

Showers will increase in coverage and intensity for several hours late Thursday but thin and decrease before sunrise Friday. This is the first in a series of fast moving systems that will cross the state for the next several days. We've identified four in the next week alone and more rain will fall entering the open to May.

Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms tonight will migrate north form southern Indiana before a cold front arrives after midnight. Rainfall amounts range from a .10" to .66" since midnight and the persistent showers and downpours will likely bring some totals to over two inches. Any thunderstorm in the mix can bring locally higher totals.

Showers will decrease nearing sunrise Friday as cooler and drier air arrives on northwest winds. By early afternoon skies will brighten and a much nicer day is coming. Temperature will reach the mid 60s despite the gusty northwest winds.

MORE RAIN

The systems are riding the jet stream much like 'clipper' lows in the winter months. They are fast moving and will arrive in day and half to two day intervals. New rain will fall here by mid afternoon Saturday with a third system moving in Monday. Dry time is expected again Sunday, so we will salvage the second half of the weekend.

As new rains arrive Monday, the showers and even thunderstorm chances will persist into the open of May. The extended outlook of 6 to 10 days keeps rainfall rather frequent and above normal. Machine output of rainfall totals specific it Indianapolis has a spread of 4" to 6". Our fair share of spring rain is on the way.