Part of Johnson County road closed during Thursday morning rush hour after semi crash

Posted 11:47 AM, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:01PM, April 25, 2019

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Driver error is being investigated as a possible cause of an early Thursday morning semi cras in southeastern Johnson County. A semi traveling along Rocklane Road just west of Franklin Road around  5 a.m.  left the roadway and landed on its side in a ditch.

Officials have not officially determined what lead to the semi leaving the road.

The driver sustained only minor injuries while officials had to close a portion of Rocklane Road for about three hours to upright the semi.

Semi accident in Johnson County on Rocklane Road

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.