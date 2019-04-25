West side shooting leaves person in critical condition

Posted 10:17 PM, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:50PM, April 25, 2019

(Photo By Corbin Millard)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person is in “extremely critical condition” after being found shot on the city’s west side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene in the 3300 block of Voigt Drive at about 9:42 p.m. Thursday. That’s near the intersection of 34th and Moller.

IMPD originally said the person had died, but later said medics were able to regain a pulse. The person was then transported to a local hospital.

Police say the gunshot wound may have been self-inflicted.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.