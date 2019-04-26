× 13-year-old critically injured in off-road vehicle accident in Richmond

RICHMONG, Ind. – A 13-year-old suffered a severe head injury in an off-road vehicle accident in Richmond on Friday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

DNR says the juvenile was a passenger on the ORV driven by a 15-year-old when he attempted to jump off for an unknown reason. In the process of jumping, officers say the teen fell.

Authorities were called to the scene in the area of 2400 South A Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. The juvenile was transported to Reid Health Hospital in Richmond before being life-lined to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis in critical condition.

DNR says neither operator nor the victim were wearing a helmet or proper safety equipment. Officers stress safe operation of ORVs and the use of proper protective equipment such as helmets.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.