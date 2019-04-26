South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the West Side Democratic Club during a Dyngus Day celebration event on Monday, April 22, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. - Buttigieg, the gay, liberal mayor of a small American city in the conservative bastion of Indiana, officially launched his presidential bid on April 14th, joining a crowded field of Democrats vying for their party's nomination in 2020. Dyngus Day is a Polish holiday celebrating the end of Lent. It has been celebrated in South Bend for decades with kielbasa, polka music, and beer, and unofficially kicks off the city's political campaign season. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Buttigieg says he will stop accepting lobbyist contributions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign says the South Bend, Indiana, mayor will no longer accept contributions from federal lobbyists.
In a news release Friday, campaign manager Mike Schmuhl announced Buttigieg will return about $30,000 collected from 39 lobbyists. Additionally, spokesman Chris Meagher says Steve Elmendorf, a lobbyist whose recent clients include Amazon and Facebook, will no longer serve as a fundraiser for the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign.
Buttigieg has drawn a flurry of interest from donors. Fundraising events for the gay former military officer and Rhodes scholar have become one of the hottest tickets in Democratic politics.
His campaign says it will adopt financial controls to make sure federal lobbyist money is not accepted in the future.