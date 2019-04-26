CPSC recalls hundreds of thousands of rocking sleepers over infant deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled rocking sleepers after multiple infant deaths were reported.

The recall involves all models of Kids II Rocking Sleepers. According to the agency, five infants have died from rolling from their back to their stomach while unrestrained or through other circumstances.

Customers should stop using the product immediately and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher. The CPSC said the rocking sleepers were sold at major retailers and online from March 2012 through April 26, 2019. They retailed for between $40 and $80.

For more information, call Kids II toll-free at 1-866-869-7954 8:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Learn more from the CPSC website.

More than 694,000 units are included in the recall. Here are the style numbers and product names: