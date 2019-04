× IFD investigates vacant house fire on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –IFD was called to a vacant house fire Friday morning just after 6:30 a.m. on the city’s east side.

A neighbor called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from a home in 2000 block of North Bancroft Street.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the interior of the home from a small fire which they quickly extinguished.

The house was vacant at time of the fire.