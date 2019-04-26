WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers remarks at NRA convention

Indiana man accused of throwing child out of moving car

Posted 11:31 AM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:40AM, April 26, 2019

Booking photo of William Norris

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. – Parke County deputies arrested a man accused of throwing a child out of a moving car.

Deputies say they responded to a domestic situation in rural Parke County on Wednesday.

They spoke with a woman and a small child at the scene. The child reported being thrown from a moving car.

Deputies identified the suspect as William Norris. Police arrested him in Vigo County and took him to the Parke County Jail.

Prosecutors charged him with domestic battery, criminal confinement and leaving the scene of an accident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.