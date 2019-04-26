× Kids can see a movie and get a drink and popcorn for $4 at AMC Theaters this summer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Get your kids out of the house and take them to the movies this summer. AMC Theaters just unveiled its new “Summer Movie Camp” program.

You can purchase a ticket to a kid-friendly movie, a KidsPack containing popcorn, a fountain drink and a pack of AMC Footi Tootis for just $4.

The special offer is available only for select movies on Wednesday mornings throughout the summer. Some of the movies in the lineup include “Trolls,” “The Lego Movie 2,” “Hotel Transylvania 3,” “Peter Rabbit,” and more.

The deal is good only at participating AMC theaters. It includes many Indiana locations, but not all of them. Find out which theaters are participating here.