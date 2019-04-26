Moms Demand Action, NRATV host Colion Noir discuss NRA’s influence in America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With the NRA convention in Indianapolis, FOX59 caught up with people on both side of the gun rights issue.

Earlier this week, Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America discussed her group’s stance on a recently released report that shows the ways the organization believes the NRA has been declining as an association over the past few years.

The group believes that the NRA’s message has become increasingly radical, and ignores the opinions of American voters.

“That’s why it’s so important to have a counter-presence there to talk about what Hoosiers and gun owners and mainstream Americans’ support, and that is to pass laws that will keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people,” said Watts.

Friday, FOX59 sat down with one of NRATV’s most watched and recognized faces, “Noir” host Colion Noir, when he was in town for the convention.

When asked to respond to Moms Demand Action, he said having a counter voice to issues keeps the conversation honest and improves society. However, he also says calling the NRA radical and blaming it for violence doesn’t move the country closer to positive conversation about gun laws.

“If you have to say it, then it’s not true,” said Noir. “If you have to say the NRA is out of touch and is out of touch with America, then you wouldn’t have to say it, it’s a nonstarter and no one would be talking about them. For them to even be here, they understand the NRA has influence over a wide swath of America.”

Noir says combining illegal violence with people’s right to protect themselves lawfully and responsibly fans the political flame instead of leading to positive results.