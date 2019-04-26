× Showers ending Friday morning; tracking another round of rain this weekend

We ended Thursday with active weather as heavy rain and strong thunderstorms moved over our eastern counties. Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued because a couple storms between 7 and 10 PM Thursday showed evidence of rotation on radar. There were a handful of storm reports within Rush and Decatur counties, including down trees and power poles. There was even a report of three damaged homes around Vernon, which is located within Jennings County.

Watch for flooding as you head into work this Friday morning. Heavy rain fell over central Indiana Thursday evening. The Indianapolis Airport measured more than an inch of rain (1.30”) yesterday. The highest rain total was reported in Muncie with 2.26” within a 24 hour period.

Showers are still traveling over central Indiana this Friday morning, but the rain chances will not stay in the forecast all day. Once this wave moves out of the area, we will begin to dry out. Cloud cover will decrease this afternoon with skies turning mostly clear. Wind speeds will stay elevated throughout the day. Northwesterly winds may gust up to 35 MPH. Highs will rebound into the mid-60s later today.

The weather tonight is going to be quiet with mostly clear skies. However, the break from rain will be short-lived! We will open our weekend dry, but an approaching storm system will bring another chance for rain Saturday afternoon and evening. Showers should move out by Sunday morning with highs in the lower 60s.