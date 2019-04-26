× Slow severe weather season in Indiana; Thursday’s tornadoes were first of April 2019

TORNADOES CONFIRMED

Friday, the National Weather Service surveyed portions of Jennings County and found two brief tornadoes occurred. The first was located four miles south of North Salem at 7:19 p.m. and estimated winds reached 100 mph, classified as an EF1 tornado, with path width of 30 yards and a track of 0.34 miles.

A second brief tornado was identified 12 miles northeast of North Vernon at 7:52 pm. This track was 30 yards wide with a path length of 0.05 miles. Estimated winds were 95 mph and it’s also classified as a EF1 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

The two tornadoes Thursday have been the only two this year in the entire state. This brought the state-wide total to nine for the year. On average, we will have 22 tornadoes with an average of 4 in the month of April. So far, severe weather season has been on a slow pace, and nationally we’ve experienced a little more than half (59%) the normal average tornado production through late April.

We all know that can change quickly! The migration of severe weather north in the coming weeks is inevitable. Remember to have a severe weather plan in place. Download the FOX59 Weather Authority app to your smart phone or tablet and even pick up a Midland Weather Radio to stay ahead of the storms!