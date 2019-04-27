× A great finish to the weekend; string of rainy days returns

After a beautiful start to your Saturday morning, the clouds and rain have returned. A frontal system passing over Central Indiana will keep rain showers in the area throughout the rest of the evening. A few claps of thunder are possible, however, no severe weather is expected for this tonight. We’re mainly looking at plain old rain with most totals, so far, coming in at less than a tenth of inch.

If you want more excitement, head north! A short drive away, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect. Some areas near Chicago could see up to 8″ of snowfall by early Sunday morning.

Back home, we’re going to have a really pleasant finish to the weekend. Rain moves out overnight and clouds will decrease throughout the day on Sunday.

After a chilly start, temperatures will warm into the mid 60’s by the afternoon. You may want to wait for it to warm up and for the lawn to dry out, but the afternoon will be great for getting some yard work done.

If you don’t get to the lawn on Sunday, your chances will be limited this coming week. We’re not looking at all day rain, but on and off again rain (and a few thunderstorm) chances stretch from Monday through early Friday morning. A comparison of two models suggests we could see 1″ to 2″ of rain throughout the week, with locally higher amounts possible. Flooding may become an issue this week. We will continue to monitor and update you as we get more information.