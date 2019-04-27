Colts double down at safety by drafting Marvell Tell III at 144

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns takes a hits from Marvell Tell III #7 of the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts have focused on safety during day three of the NFL Draft by choosing Marvell Tell III.

Tell III, who played his college ball at USC, heard his name called just 35 picks after the Colts chose Michigan State safety Khari Willis.

Tell III was named first-team All-Pac-12 in 2017 as a junior, and earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 as a senior in 2018.

The former Trojan put up elite measurables at the combine when he posted a 42″ vertical jump, 136″ broad jump, 6.63 three-cone and a 4.01 20 yard shuttle at 6’2″, 198 lbs.

Tell III’s athleticism gives him the potential to develop into a quality starter.

