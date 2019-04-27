× Colts draft Javon Patterson with second 7th round pick

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts drafted center Javon Patterson 246th overall after acquiring the pick in a trade with the Eagles.

In exchange for the 246th draft pick, the Colts sent fourth-year veteran defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway to Philadelphia.

Patterson started 42 games at Ole Miss, where he has experience at all three interior offensive line positions.

He adds depth to a Colts offensive line group that gave up the fewest sacks in the NFL in 2018.