Colts draft offensive lineman Jackson Barton with pick 240
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 16: Offensive lineman Jackson Barton #70 of the Utah Utes looks to block during the first of an college football game against the San Jose State Spartans on September 16, 2017 at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts have selected Utah offensive tackle Jackson Barton with their 240th overall pick.
Barton has the size you want on the offensive line at 6’7″, 310 lbs and 34″ arms.
He’ll compete for a backup position as he continues to develop and refine his game.