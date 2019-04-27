× Colts draft Tarleton State linebacker E.J. Speed with 164th pick

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With the 164th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected linebacker E.J. Speed.

Speed made waves in the Lone Star Conference while playing at Tarleton State in Texas.

He came to school as a quarterback and originally converted to wide receiver before transitioning again to linebacker.

The small-school defender was arrested in September on two felony counts of organized criminal activity, but the case was dismissed in April.

Speed is the second linebacker Indianapolis has drafted in 2019. The Colts selected Stanford’s Bobby Okereke in the third round.