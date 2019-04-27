Colts trade up to select S Khari Willis with pick 109

Posted 12:41 PM, April 27, 2019, by

EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 10: K.J. Hill #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes battles for yards after a second half catch while being tackled by Khari Willis #27 of the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on November 10, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts traded a pair of fourth round picks in order to move up in the draft to select safety Khari Willis.

The Colts traded picks 129 and 135 to the Raiders for the 109th overall pick, which was used on Willis.

Willis earned honorable mention All Big-Ten his final two seasons at Michigan State, where he started at safety.

He has solid size at 5’11”, 214 lbs, and showed good speed at the combine with a 4.52 time in the 40 yard dash.

Willis adds depth to the Colts’ safety group that features Malik Hooker, Clayton Geathers, Mathias Farley, Derrick Kendred and George Odum.

