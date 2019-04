Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Office of Public Health held a community baby shower for new moms on Friday. Eighty moms and their families received items to help their babies get a good start in life.

New Direction Church on the northeast side hosted the baby shower. The moms received strollers, car seats, diapers, bottles, wipes and more.

The Department of Child Services, the Marion County Health Department and Children's Bureau all helped.