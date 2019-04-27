Indianapolis and IUPUI celebrate Arbor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The city and IUPUI both celebrated Arbor Day on Friday. The city gave out 1,000 shingle oak trees. The trees do well in urban areas.

Indianapolis Power and Light has sponsored the event for over 10 years. In that time, the company has given out more than 11,000 trees.

IUPUI also celebrated Arbor Day. The university has adopted 70 blocks downtown, and the goal is to keep those blocks clean and beautiful.

Students planted 50 trees on the downtown campus as well. The number is significant because Friday marked IUPUI's 50th anniversary.