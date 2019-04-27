× ISP: Man who refused to drop gun fatally shot by police in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. – Police say officers shot and killed a man who refused to drop a gun in southern Indiana.

Friday night, Clarksville police were called to a home regarding a situation in which there was a man with a gun inside a house with another person, Indiana State Police confirm.

The man with the gun was in the doorway of the home before sinking back inside the house. When police encountered the man again, he refused to surrender the gun and was shot by an officer, according to police.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he died.

Police say they will release more details regarding the incident.

