Purdue quarterback David Blough agrees to free agent deal with Browns

Quarterback David Blough #11 of the Purdue Boilermakers prepares to hand off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue quarterback David Blough didn’t hear his name called in the 2019 NFL Draft, but the former Boilermaker will have a chance to make it in the NFL. He has agreed to a deal to join the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent.

As a senior in 2018, Blough started 11 games, going 305-for-462 for 3,705 yards through the air while racking up 25 touchdowns opposed to 10 interceptions.

Several more Purdue players have agreed to free agent deals, including tight end Cole Herdman with the Ravens and safety Jacob Thieneman with the Giants,

