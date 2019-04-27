× Purdue quarterback David Blough agrees to free agent deal with Browns

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue quarterback David Blough didn’t hear his name called in the 2019 NFL Draft, but the former Boilermaker will have a chance to make it in the NFL. He has agreed to a deal to join the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent.

Excited for the opportunity to start my career with the @Browns! #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/ieiv1Kycpm — David Blough (@david_blough10) April 27, 2019

As a senior in 2018, Blough started 11 games, going 305-for-462 for 3,705 yards through the air while racking up 25 touchdowns opposed to 10 interceptions.

Several more Purdue players have agreed to free agent deals, including tight end Cole Herdman with the Ravens and safety Jacob Thieneman with the Giants,