Reach Out and ReadIN at the library

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Families with young children are invited for a celebration of language and literacy at the Reach Out and ReadIN Children's Day sponsored by the Indiana Educational Saving Authority and Friends of the Library through gifts to The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation.

Taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Indianapolis Public Library Central Library location, activities include celebrity guest readers, Crouching Tigers classes, face painting, magic, and an appearance by Daniel Tiger from PBS Kids.

Other featured activities include The Teddy Bear Concert Series: The Garden Symphony presented by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra at 10:30 a.m. and a concert by Grammy-nominated artist José-Luis Orozco at 11:45 a.m.