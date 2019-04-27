Storyteller Andy Offutt Irwin talks “Love at 85”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Who says love is just for the young?

This Saturday, April 27, at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, sought-after storyteller Andy Offutt Irwin will spin the tale of "Love at 85", telling the story of his 85-year-old aunt and the new boyfriend she found after graduating medical school while chronicling the reaction of family and friends to their ageless relationship.

Andy's storytelling has won him several awards, including the 2013 National Storytelling Network’s ORACLE Circle of Excellence Award, the 2001 Sammy Clark Award for Exemplary Teaching and Service, the 2017 National Parenting Product Award, and many more. Andy has been featured at the National Storytelling Festival nine times and has been the Teller in Residence at the International Storytelling Center.

Andy has held many occupations throughout his life, including a church youth director, a political satirist, a ditch digger, a bullfrog tadpole catcher, a garbage man, and more. Andy draws on his experiences when telling his stories.

Find out more about Andy along with his next shows by going to andyirwin.com.

Tickets for Andy's show at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, located at 450 W Ohio St., can be purchased for $25 at the door, $20 in advance.

The show is 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 27.