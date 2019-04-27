× Weekend system brings rain and snow to parts of the Midwest

It may be a great start to the weekend, but the scene will quickly change as we head into the afternoon! Guardian Radar is quiet over central Indiana this Saturday morning. However, showers are beginning to fill into Illinois and the rain will eventually move into the state this afternoon and evening.

The FOX59 viewing area will have rain with this approaching storm system. Those traveling to northern Indiana or Chicago could see rain and snow! Accumulating snow is possible over southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois this Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in Chicago due the potential for high snow accumulations. There is going to be a sharp cut-off with the snowfall totals. However, areas within the warning may receive up to 8” of snow by tonight!

There are several events happening in Indianapolis this Saturday morning, including Indy Humane’s Mutt Strut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Susan G. Komen’s Race for the Cure. Both events should be in good shape, but those attending will notice more cloud cover late in the morning.

Shower chances will rise early in the afternoon as the storm system closes into central Indiana. Showers and few thunderstorms will be possible today. Severe weather is not anticipated, but gusty winds and lightning may develop. The cloud cover and rain will make it difficult for highs to rise above the 60 degree mark late today. An additional half inch of rain may fall over central Indiana by Sunday morning.

There is going to be another opportunity to get any yard work done on Sunday before several waves of rain travel over Indiana in the next work week. Skies will turn mostly sunny through the second half of the weekend with highs in the lower 60s.