Body found in Zionsville near Quail Run Apartments

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A investigation is underway near Quail Run Apartments and the Zionsville Rail Trail after a body was found near a retention pond Sunday morning.

At this time, police said the cause of death is unknown and little details have been released.

A police perimeter has been set up as both Boone County Sheriff’s Department and the Zionsville Police Department continue to investigate.

