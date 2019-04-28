CANCELED: Police cancel Silver Alert for missing woman out of Portage

Posted 9:27 PM, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:16PM, April 28, 2019

UPDATE: Police have canceled the Silver Alert issued for Rebecca Ann Horak, 55, of Portage.

PORTAGE, Ind. — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for Rebecca Ann Horak, a 55-year-old white female out of Portage. She goes by Ann.

Horak is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 165 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She had on a black coat with brown fur around the hood when she was last seen. She also had on white checkered slippers.

Horak has a faded rose tattoo on her calf. She was last seen today at 7 a.m.

Anyone with information on Horak should call the Portage Police Department at 219-762-3122 or 911.

