× Daily chances of rain this week; milder temperatures return

As promised, the sunshine popped out this afternoon. However, it took a little while for the cloud deck to finally clear, therefore, temperatures were only able to warm into the upper 50’s. Hopefully you were able to get any needed yard work done. An active weather pattern is returning and bringing daily chances of rain to the area this week. That doesn’t mean you won’t be able to get outdoors. There will still be periods of dry time. You’ll just have to dodge the on and off again showers throughout the week.

Clouds will increase tonight, ahead of the next round of rain to start the week. Temperatures will drop to the mid 40’s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Monday’s rainfall doesn’t really get going until the late morning hours and will be mainly concentrated to our northern counties. However, a few spotty showers may impact your morning commute. They’ll be scattered in nature and not every backyard will get wet.

Rain chances continue throughout the rest of the week and they’ll increase in coverage around central Indiana as we head toward Thursday.

By the time we dry out late week, we could be see 1″ to 2″ of rain, with the highest totals likely in our northern counties.

Our main allergy threat right now is coming from tree pollen and mold. This week’s wet weather will actually help keep the tree pollen at bay. However, mold will likely be on the rise.

April is finishing on the wet side but at least temperatures are returning to mild conditions, with several days above average this coming week.