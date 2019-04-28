× Dry weather back for your Sunday! Unsettled weather returns tomorrow; busy pattern remains!

Cloudy start to your Sunday, but drier air is working in! This will eventually bring us sunshine by the afternoon for central Indiana. Out-the-door temperatures are holding in the upper 30’s now and wind chills are in the lower 30’s. Not a great start to the day but at least its dry. As sunshine works in this afternoon, highs should reach to near 60° by 5:00 pm and yard-work will be possible for you all day!

Additional rain and storms will be right back in the forecast starting Monday morning and rain in spots could be heavy through the day. A break in the rain is needed but chances will stay through Thursday evening. Obviously, some days will have greater chances of rain than others. Some good news though, warmer temperatures are expected…so at least, not a cold rain but certainly a wet end to April!

Rainfall potential from Monday through early Friday below: