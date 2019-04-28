× Hit-and-run accident causes injury on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is wanted for leaving the scene of an accident after a hit-and-run crash on Indy’s near northeast side resulted in serious bodily injury of at least one individual.

According to police, the accident occurred around 3:40 a.m. at E. 38th Street and Arquette Drive and involved three vehicles. Police report the suspect’s vehicle as a green 2001 Chevrolet Silverado .

At least three victims were involved in the crash with police stating that at least one is in serious condition.

It is still unclear what caused the crash and the investigation is ongoing.