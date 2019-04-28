Homicide investigation underway after body found in Zionsville

Posted 8:33 AM, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:23AM, April 28, 2019

Police have taped off the area as investigation continues after a body was found near Quail Run Apartments.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A homicide investigation is underway near Quail Run Apartments and the Zionsville Rail Trail after a body was found near a retention pond on the trail Sunday morning.

At this time, police said the cause of death is unknown but the investigation is being treated as a homicide. Police also confirmed a shots fired call was reported sometime prior to the discovery of the body this morning, but it is unclear at this time if the shots fired call is connected.

A police perimeter has been set up as both Boone County Sheriff’s Department and the Zionsville Police Department continue to investigate.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

