Homicide investigation underway after body found in Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A homicide investigation is underway near Quail Run Apartments and the Zionsville Rail Trail after a body was found near a retention pond on the trail Sunday morning.

At this time, police said the cause of death is unknown but the investigation is being treated as a homicide. Police also confirmed a shots fired call was reported sometime prior to the discovery of the body this morning, but it is unclear at this time if the shots fired call is connected.

A police perimeter has been set up as both Boone County Sheriff’s Department and the Zionsville Police Department continue to investigate.

