P.J. Thompson to return to Purdue as graduate assistant coach

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – After one year playing professional basketball overseas, P.J. Thompson will return to the Purdue hoops program as a graduate assistant under Matt Painter.

In his career with the Gold & Black, Thompson played in 137 total games while starting 97 of them between 2014 and 2018. He averaged 5.9 points and 2.1 assists per game and is Purdue’s all-time leader with a 2.94 assist-turnover ratio.

Home is where the heart is 🖤 excited to be back @BoilerBall 🚂 https://t.co/zgY0yBNPmx — Pj Thompson (@pj_thompson11) April 28, 2019

Thompson’s one-year career playing for FOG Naestved in Denmark was quite impressive, as he led the squad in minutes played (30.7/game), three pointers (3.2/game), and assists (4.9/game). His 16.9 points were second-best on the team.

Thompson will join his former teammate Grady Eifert as graduate assistants under Matt Painter.