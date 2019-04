× ‘Stay on your toes’: 23-year-old man found dead on popular Zionsville trail, police search for shooter

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A 23-year-old man was found dead early Sunday morning in Zionsville in a small retention pond on the Rail Trail near the Quail Run Apartments.

The man, identified as Samuel Thomas Bennett, of Zionsville, died from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, at 6:07 a.m., the Boone County Communications Center received multiple 911 calls of shots fired near the area of the Rail Trail behind Zionsville Town Hall, near where the body was found. A search by officers was unfounded at the time, due to poor light, police said.

Approximately one hour later, police said a resident called 911 after spotting the man’s body in the retention pond.

Police said the shots fired call is most likely connected to the man’s death.

The Boone County Homicide Task Force is continuing to investigate the homicide and is working with the Zionsville Police Department.

Police acknowledged the death did create a safety concern since it occurred on such a popular trail.

“I would be very worried right now, you know, we just don’t have this solved. We don’t know exactly what happened, so absolutely you want to stay on your toes,” said Zionsville Police Chief Robert Knox.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact police.