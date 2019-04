× Three people found dead inside of Muncie home

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police found three people dead inside a home in Muncie this afternoon.

Police responded to the 5000 block of West Timothy Way just after 4 p.m. They found the bodies inside a home on that block.

Sheriff Tony Skinner with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is calling this a shooting investigation. He says the public is not in any danger.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as authorities provide more information.