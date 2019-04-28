× UPDATE: Muncie couple, teen girl killed in possible double murder-suicide

MUNCIE, Ind. – Delaware County officials say the triple shooting in Muncie may have been a double murder-suicide

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department released the names of the three family members killed inside their home in the Farmington neighborhood on Sunday.

Casey L. Ritchie, 58, Denise E. Miles, 45, and Rylee Ritchie, 14, were found shot to death.

Police are looking into the possibility that this may have been a murder suicide, but they are not saying who they believe pulled the trigger.

Neighbors say they don’t know how this happened, and it makes them sad and uneasy.

“I’m angry, I’m shocked, I guess I don’t what I’m going to do,” said neighbor Kiara Patty. “She was very special, and I loved her so much.”

We will update this story when more information is made available.