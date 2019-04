Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — On May 4, a group of wrestlers will put on a show for a local boy with cancer.

The shows is called May the 4th Be with You, and it takes place at the Finch Creek Fieldhouse in Noblesville. The proceeds will help with the medical bills of Brady Armstrong, a local sixth grader who has cancer.

A group of dads from Fishers are organizing the event. Kevin Thorn Fertig, who is wrestling in the event, stopped by the morning show and put some moves on our own Zach Myers.