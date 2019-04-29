Authorities believe man killed daughter, her mother before turning gun on self in Muncie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. – While the investigation is still ongoing, Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner says the shooting on North Timothy Way in Muncie appears to be a double murder suicide, in which 58-year-old Casey Ritchie shot 48-year-old Denise Miles and 14-year-old Rylee Ritchie before shooting himself.

"There is no evidence to suggest otherwise," Skinner said in a press release.

According to the sheriff, Denise and Casey were the mother and father of Rylee.

“I’m angry, I’m shocked,” Rylee's friend Kiara Patty said at the scene, soon after learning her friend and classmate was killed. Kiara's mother said they had been friends since third grade.

"She was very special and I loved her so much,” Kiara said.

Skinner said the call came in around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Inside, they found all three bodies with gunshot wounds. The sheriff said they have no comment on a possible motive.

"All I know is she was loved very much,” Angela Patty said of Rylee. "Very much.”