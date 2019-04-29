GREENFIELD, Ind. -- It's a fun way to help your children work on their reading skills while you work on your bowling skills. Sherman went to Greenfield to find out how you can take part in Bowl for Books while helping support childhood literacy in Central Indiana.
Bowling event raises money for childhood literacy
