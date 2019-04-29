Former Indiana doctor sentenced for overprescribing painkillers

Posted 6:31 PM, April 29, 2019, by

File Image (Photo Courtesy of Getty Images)

HAMMOND, Ind. — A former northwestern Indiana doctor who pleaded guilty to overprescribing painkillers has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said Monday that Jay Joshi, formerly a general practice physician in Munster, also was ordered to pay a $7,500 fine after pleading guilty last year to dispensing hydrocodone outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.

Federal prosecutors say the 34-year-old Woodstock, Illinois, man was one of Indiana’s top 10 Drug Enforcement Administration-registered prescribers of controlled substances. They alleged Joshi issued more than 6,000 prescriptions for controlled substances between April and November 2017. He was indicted in January 2018.

Prosecutors say Joshi’s medical license has been suspended since February 7, 2018.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.